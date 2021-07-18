Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After some morning clouds - we cleared out nicely, leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

Cooler and more comfortable sleeping weather is in the forecast overnight.

Our wind will be light as we dip into the mdi 50s to around 60 degrees.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

Even with highs in the mid 80s - lower humidity won’t make it feel quite as hot.

Next week starts off with another sun-filled day.

It will be a bit hotter and more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Our next chance of some scattered rain or thunderstorms happens on Tuesday.

Look for afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

