Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (7/18/2021)-- Two cars had to be removed from the train tracks on Lapeer road in Flint after driving through construction barricades overnight Sunday.

An ABC12 ABC12 was one of the first to arrive on scene around 4:30 Sunday morning.

The railroad crossing at Lapeer remains under construction, though the drivers in question appear to have moved the barriers in place on either side of the crossing in order to get through.

One driver made it around 30 feet down the tracks before becoming stuck.

The train signal was sounding when ABC12 arrived. It remained unclear at the time of publication whether the car had set them off.

Another car sat several feet away from the crossing on the opposite side of the roadway. A witness told ABC12 at least one person was then still inside, shaken but apparently okay. The witness reported she had refused to leave the car.

Flint Police arrived on scene about 15 minutes after ABC12 began filming and were in the process of sorting out the mess.

A CN utility truck was later spotted near the crossing.

It remained unclear whether the drivers involved would face charges.

