Neighbors help neighbors by raising cash after Thumb tornado

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. - (07/17/21)-Residents at the tip of Michigan’s Thumb have been passing the hat and helping each other recover from a June tornado that destroyed dozens of properties with its 120 mph winds. A recent fundraiser that included a silent raffle and cornhole tournament raised approximately $10,000. The money was given to the Lions Club in Port Austin, which will distribute it to people in need. Dozens of properties in Huron County were destroyed on June 26 by the tornado. Patrick Foogazi, who helped organize the fundraiser, says people dropped off checks, and the winner of a cornhole tournament even donated his winnings to the effort.

