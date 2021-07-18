A pleasant day coming to Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A pleasant summer day is shaping up for Mid-Michigan as we wrap up the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with just a few clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a tad warmer than yesterday with highs getting into the middle to upper 80s. So, it looks like it will be a perfect beach or pool day but make sure you layer on the sunscreen because that UV Index is in the very high category today. We should note that a few computer models try to bring in a stray shower or storm late in the afternoon in the Great Lakes Bay Region but chances for this are very low.

Heading into the new work week, we’ll see another warm and sunny day on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Our next chance for some rain/storms will come on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance and “backdoor cold front” slide into Mid-Michigan. Right now, it looks like these storms will be rather isolated. After that front moves through, we’ll see a cooler day for Wednesday with highs in the 70s but we’ll stay dry.

Towards the end of the week, our weather will turn more active with rain/storm chances Thursday through Saturday with temperatures in the 70s/80s.

