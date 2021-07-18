Advertisement

Police: Bomb threat closes Mackinac Bridge for 3 hours

Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) (WJRT)- (07/18/21)-- Authorities say a bomb threat closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said law enforcement notified them of the threat. The bridge was closed in both directions around 2:15 p.m. The Michigan State and Mackinaw City police investigated. The bridge authority says nothing was found after an “extensive search.” The bridge was reopened shortly after 5 p.m. The more than 26,300-foot structure is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

