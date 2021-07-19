2 dead, 4 injured after violent crimes in Flint over the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Violent crimes in Flint over the weekend left two people dead and four others injured.

The Flint Police Department reported two deadly double shootings, another shooting and one stabbing on Saturday and Sunday.

BISHOP AVENUE

Two teenage boys showed up at Hurley Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 1:55 a.m. Saturday. A 16-year-old was pronounced dead while a 17-year-old was listed in good condition with a leg injury, according to the Flint Police Department.

Investigators determined both boys were shot in the 400 block of East Bishop Avenue, but circumstances leading to the incident were not released Monday.

CLEMENT STREET

A 39-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen during a fight with a woman in the 3100 block of Clement Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Flint police.

Officers were responding to the scene for reports of the victim fighting with a 39-year-old woman with whom he had a previous relationship. Police say she shot the man before police arrived and he was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Flint police investigators seized a handgun from the woman, but it was not clear whether she was arrested.

DORT HIGHWAY

A 49-year-old man suffered several stab wounds in the 2100 block of South Dort Highway around 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He was rushed to an area hospital and listed in critical condition, according to Flint police.

No information on a possible suspect or the circumstances leading to the incident were available Monday morning.

CROCKER AVENUE

Two men were shot in the 2000 block of Crocker Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old man died on the scene while a 27-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds, Flint police say.

No information about suspects or the circumstances leading to the shooting were available Monday morning.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

