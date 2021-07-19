Advertisement

Autistic, hearing impaired in Michigan offered new ID designation

Michigan driver's license
Michigan driver's license(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (AP) - Michigan residents with conditions that could impede communication with law enforcement such as deafness or autism can now apply for a new special designation.

The information associated with their condition comes up on police officers’ computer systems during traffic stops. The designation wouldn’t appear on identification cards or documents, but it would appear on the Law Enforcement Information Network that officers use.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson promoted the so-called “communication impediment designation” that went into effect this month during a news conference Monday in Mason. She hopes the change will help to create safe and productive interactions.

