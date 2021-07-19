Advertisement

Central Michigan University offering prizes for COVID-19 vaccinated students

Four scholarships and hundreds of gift cards will be given away from August to October
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is giving away scholarships and hundreds of gift cards as incentives for students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Students can register online for the incentive program when they reach full COVID-19 vaccination status. There will be four drawings with winners announced by email on Aug. 2, Aug. 23, Sept. 13 and Oct. 4.

One student in each drawing will win a scholarship worth one year of tuition and 100 students per drawing will win $75 gift cards. Everyone who enters will receive a 20% discount at the CMU Bookstore.

“The earlier a student registers, they more chances they have to win prizes,” said Jennifer DeHaemers, CMU’s vice president for student recruitment and retention.

CMU says only 34% of college-age people are vaccinated against COVID-19. CMU President Bob Davies joined the national COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge last month in encourage more vaccinations among young adults.

“To protect our campus and community from the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, we want to strongly encourage students to receive the vaccine before classes begin this fall,” DeHaemers said.

CMU Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines for students by calling 989-774-6599.

