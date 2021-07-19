Crim Festival of Races planning new community after party in August

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - August is set to be a busy month for downtown Flint, as the HAP Crim Festival of Races returns.

This year’s race will be introducing some new events for the entire community.

“The plan this year was to try and plan whatever we could do at that time and we were just rolling with the developments,” said Director of Races and Training Joe Dimambro. “Then it became a race game -- no pun intended -- on how quick can we get this rolling. That’s the beauty of this community. Everyone is excited and wants to get this rolling.”

He said runners and walkers can celebrate in an even bigger way than past years this year after the race.

“We’re super excited to have some food trucks offer additional options for racers,” Dimambro said. “Obviously, we want people to still go to our downtown restaurants that are so awesome and really are a part of a great Crim experience.”

But this isn’t just for those lacing up their shoes to hit the bricks.

“It’s a community event. Everyone is welcome to come together, have a great time celebrating health and wellness, but really just the community in general,” Dimambro said.

Crim organizers will be following all COVID-19 related guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the safety of attendees. Click here for information on registering to race in the Crim.

