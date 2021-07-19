Advertisement

Crim Festival of Races planning new community after party in August

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - August is set to be a busy month for downtown Flint, as the HAP Crim Festival of Races returns.

This year’s race will be introducing some new events for the entire community.

“The plan this year was to try and plan whatever we could do at that time and we were just rolling with the developments,” said Director of Races and Training Joe Dimambro. “Then it became a race game -- no pun intended -- on how quick can we get this rolling. That’s the beauty of this community. Everyone is excited and wants to get this rolling.”

He said runners and walkers can celebrate in an even bigger way than past years this year after the race.

“We’re super excited to have some food trucks offer additional options for racers,” Dimambro said. “Obviously, we want people to still go to our downtown restaurants that are so awesome and really are a part of a great Crim experience.”

But this isn’t just for those lacing up their shoes to hit the bricks.

“It’s a community event. Everyone is welcome to come together, have a great time celebrating health and wellness, but really just the community in general,” Dimambro said.

Crim organizers will be following all COVID-19 related guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the safety of attendees. Click here for information on registering to race in the Crim.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Faster Horses returns
3 dead near Michigan country music festival were school pals

Latest News

Teens from the LatinX Community Center youth leadership program pick up litter underneath an...
Students in LatinX youth program help clean up Flint
Flint Police Department
Prosecutor says second generation of gangs plaguing Flint area
An EF-2 tornado damaged several homes around Port Austin on June 26, 2021.
Neighbors help neighbors by raising cash after Thumb tornado
Whaley Children's Center CEO Mindy Williams, center, lived atop the McDonald's in Grand Blanc...
Whaley Children’s Center meets goal with annual roof sit atop McDonald’s