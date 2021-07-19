Advertisement

Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75

Michigan State Police stopped the driver just south of Genesee County in Holly Township
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat spent part of the weekend in jail after a Michigan State Police trooper clocked him at over 150 mph on I-75.

Police say the trooper was conducting stationary patrol on I-75 in Lahring Road in Oakland County’s Holly Township around 7 a.m. when the sports car zoomed past going northbound. The patrol car’s radar registered the speed as 155 mph, which is well over double the posted speed limit of 70 mph.

The trooper said the Hellcat was driving recklessly and passing other vehicles. He used a laser radar, which clocked the Charger at 150 mph as it approached.

The trooper took off after the driver and caught up about a mile later. The driver, who was not identified, was arrested for reckless driving and issued a citation for illegal window tinting.

Michigan State Police say the Hellcat remained at a tow yard Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
The Myott family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still looking for justice.
Mid-Michigan family looking for justice

Latest News

Phoenix Community Farm is located in Midland and it helps end food insecurity in the area.
Phoenix Community Farm works to end food insecurity in Midland
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI.
Central Michigan University offering prizes for COVID-19 vaccinated students
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Upper Peninsula sheriff in critical condition after weekend home accident
Michigan gas prices hit new 2021 high after nine cent increase