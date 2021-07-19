Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75
Michigan State Police stopped the driver just south of Genesee County in Holly Township
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat spent part of the weekend in jail after a Michigan State Police trooper clocked him at over 150 mph on I-75.
Police say the trooper was conducting stationary patrol on I-75 in Lahring Road in Oakland County’s Holly Township around 7 a.m. when the sports car zoomed past going northbound. The patrol car’s radar registered the speed as 155 mph, which is well over double the posted speed limit of 70 mph.
The trooper said the Hellcat was driving recklessly and passing other vehicles. He used a laser radar, which clocked the Charger at 150 mph as it approached.
The trooper took off after the driver and caught up about a mile later. The driver, who was not identified, was arrested for reckless driving and issued a citation for illegal window tinting.
Michigan State Police say the Hellcat remained at a tow yard Monday.
