Final Michigan government agency released from financial receivership

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in over a decade, no government agencies in Michigan are under any state financial oversight.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the Muskegon Heights School District from receivership and dissolved its Receivership Transition Advisory Board on Monday. Those actions allow the public school district to regain full local control with no state oversight.

The school district was the final government agency in Michigan under any former of state financial control.

“Today is a new day for the Muskegon Heights School District and the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said. “The efforts of the school district and community to identify problems and bring together the resources to solve complex financial challenges are to be commended. I am proud to say that we no longer have any school district or community under state oversight.”

The Muskegon Heights school board requested an emergency manager in December 2011 and former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration concurred in January. All K-12 Muskegon Heights schools have been operated as charter schools since 2012 and will continue as charter schools until long-term debts are paid off.

The Michigan Department of Education also will continue a partnership agreement with Muskegon Heights schools to work on improving educational outcomes.

Whitmer said the district currently has a general fund balance of more than $650,000, which represents 46% of annual revenue. The district has added to its savings for three consecutive years while remaining current on retirement and debt obligations.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.