Flint family in mourning after 4-year-old drowns during birthday party

4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds
4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (7/19/2021)-- A Flint family, wracked by tragedy...

Their four-year-old drowned during a birthday party.

Brantlee Reynolds’ aunt told ABC12 the little boy was out-of-state in Florida celebrating his birthday party and another family member’s over the weekend.

He was out of sight for little more than a second, but she said that was all it took. A 12-year-old neighbor found Brantlee in the family pool.

His parents were in Florida at the time of publicaiton, preparing to bring their son home to Flint.

Aunt Josie Schramm had to fight back tears, but vowed Brantlee’s loss would change lives.

“There was never a terrible bone in that kids body,” she related. “All he wanted to do was make everybody happy. The support we’re getting around... Michigan right now, honestly, is so overwhelming. Brantlee, just being the awesome kid that he was is changing so many people’s lives.”

Josie and the family were already in the process of setting up a tribute to Brantlee Monday, who they said loved monster trucks.

They’d like to put a show together in his honor, to pass that love on to other children in Brantlee’s memory.

A ride and benefit dinner have also been planned. The ride begins at 2:00 PM at the Down the Hatch North Bar and Grill in Mt. Morris July 31. Dinner will follow. Proceeds benefit Brantlee’s family.

