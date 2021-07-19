Advertisement

Flint Township Police search for elderly man with dementia

Officers say David Ploof was last seen walking away from his home Sunday afternoon.
David Ploof - Courtesy of Flint Township Police
By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/19/21) - Flint Township Police asked the community for help to find a missing man.

They said 78-year-old David Ploof suffered from Dementia.

Police said he walked away from his home in the area of Miller and Linden roads around 11 Sunday morning.

Ploof was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants. Police said he may have taken an MTA bus to Corunna Road near Walmart.

If you think you may have seen him, please call Flint Township Police at 810-600-3250 or dial 911.

