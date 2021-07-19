Advertisement

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm, hazy, and slightly humid conditions held across Mid-Michigan Monday.  Temperatures cruised through the 80s for the afternoon, with the entire area topping out above our average of 82-degrees.  Temperatures overnight will hold at above average levels as well.  Readings early Tuesday morning will range from the lower, to middle 60s.  Our average now is right at the 60-degree mark.  Partly cloudy to fair skies will likely hold across the region.

Hazy sunshine early Tuesday will give way to more clouds for the afternoon as a cool front drops in on us from the north.  Some fast-moving showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop for Tuesday afternoon and evening.  A brief, heavy downpour will be possible in a few spots.  Other spots might not see any rainfall at all.  Before any showers develop, temperatures Tuesday afternoon will once again move easily into the 80s.

Behind Tuesday’s front, we will get back into a pleasant setting for the midweek period.  As a new airmass moves in overhead, we might even see a lot of the haze and smoke get swept off to our south and east.  Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s with a light, refreshing breeze in from the northeast prevailing.  A few showers may return for Thursday as temperatures top out right where they should.  Right now, Friday is shaping up pretty well, but we may some rain return for the weekend. We will be following that potential on ABC12 News. - JR

Most Read

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Faster Horses returns
3 dead near Michigan country music festival were school pals

Latest News

Quiet but Hazy Overnight...
JR's Monday Evening Weather Report
Smokey skies
Smokey Skies Monday Afternoon
Smokey skies
Warm & Hazy Monday
WJRT July 19th, 2021 Morning Weather
Sunny & hot today