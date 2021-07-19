Advertisement

Kennels in high demand as pandemic eases

By Christine Kanerva
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STONINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - If you’re going on vacation soon and need to find a place to watch your pet, you may need to book now.

Unlike before the pandemic, kennels are booking up months in advance

“It’s like everything opened up and people started calling us right away,” said Tracy Delduca, owner of Stonington Kennels in Genesee County.

Delduca said compared to pre-pandemic in 2019, reservations have more than doubled.

“More people want to make trips, a lot of people are going camping with their families. And we’ve seen a huge increase in puppies. A lot of people got puppies in 2020 and they need a place to take them, training,” said Delduca.

Delduca said it used to be just major holidays that all 76 kennels would be full of happy puppies.

“Now it’s every holiday we’re booked up. And now in the summer, it’s every weekend almost we’re at full capacity,” said Delduca.

And it’s not just holidays. With people going back to work, planning vacations or wanting a place for their pet to socialize. Delduca said you no longer can wait until the last minute to book.

“They need to call at least two weeks in advance to be to get in, especially for a weekend. And then for holidays, for the fourth of July, we were booked out a month in advance,” said Delduca.

Regular client Mary Mickalich takes her dogs to Stonington Kennel almost every weekend in the summer. This year, instead of calling, she had to sit down with Delduca and reserve through Labor Day.

“I know that Tracy says they book up fast, and they do,” said Mickalich. “That’s what people need right now, even if it’s just coming in for the day, when they’re working.”

Delduca said the demand for grooming has also sky-rocketed, due to more people buying designer breeds and doodles during the pandemic.

Delduca said if you are looking for a kennel, make sure you tour the place and talk to the owner about your pets needs before reserving a stay.

Vaccinations are also usually required at kennels. Make sure your pet is fully up to date on their vaccinations.

