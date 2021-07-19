Advertisement

Manufacturing workers get easier access to Michigan unemployment benefits

Workers off the job for retooling, parts shortage or production slowdown won’t need to search for a new job
Whitmer signing Senate Bill 757
Whitmer signing Senate Bill 757(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Manufacturing workers laid off temporarily will get easier access to unemployment benefits under a new law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 501 waives the requirement for workers laid off due to a manufacturing shutdown to look for a new job so they qualify for benefits. The previous law required workers to complete search activities when they were off the job for 45 days or less.

Workers laid off for a plant retooling, parts shortage or production volume change can skip the work search requirements. The law change would apply to automotive workers off the job due to continue semiconductor shortages.

“Manufacturing workers are the backbone of Michigan’s economy,” said Whitmer. “This bill will help Michigan come back to work stronger than ever by ensuring that skilled manufacturing workers can stick with their employers during a temporary manufacturing shutdown, such as the shutdown caused by the global chip shortage.”

Republican State Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth sponsored the bill to help manufacturers retain employees during prolonged shutdowns, which often aren’t their fault.

“The global chip shortage is a huge hurdle for our manufacturers and their employees right now,” he said. “With my bill, workers on extended layoff are protected and manufacturers aren’t losing their workforce before they can begin production again.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Faster Horses returns
3 dead near Michigan country music festival were school pals

Latest News

Michigan driver's license
Autistic, hearing impaired in Michigan offered new ID designation
Legionnaires' disease
Michigan seeing major increase in Legionnaires’ disease illnesses this month
Even before police found his body, the Prosecutor charged Cody Rolland, Devin Sayles, Madison...
Prosecutor: Missing Flint man killed by fellow gang members
Prosecutor: Missing man killed by fellow gang members