Michigan seeing major increase in Legionnaires’ disease illnesses this month

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Michigan increased sharply over the first half of July.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 107 confirmed cases of the illness have been reported in 25 counties from July 1 to 15. The same 15 days in 2020 saw 16 Legionnaires’ cases and in 2019 saw 41 cases.

The highest concentrations of the pneumonia illness occurred in the Metro Detroit area with 19 cases in Wayne County, 17 cases apiece in Oakland County and the city of Detroit and 15 cases in Macomb County. No outbreaks tied to a specific location have been identified.

Increases in Legionnaires’ disease often are linked to environmental factors like hot weather and heavy rain primarily in the summer and early fall. The illness spreads to humans who breath in mist from stagnant water containing high concentrations of legionnella bacteria.

“Recent weather trends including rain, flooding and warmer weather may be playing a role in the rise of reported legionellosis cases this summer,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We want everyone to be aware of Legionnaire’s disease, especially if they may be at higher risk for illness and we ask that healthcare providers remain vigilant, and test and treat appropriately.”

Legionnella bacteria occurs naturally in freshwater lakes and streams, but also can be found in man-made water systems.

Health officials believe people returning to buildings that had been closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic may cause of the illnesses. Legionnella bacteria can proliferate in water pipes when water doesn’t move quickly enough.

People with chronic lung conditions or health issues are at the highest risk of developing a serious Legionnaires’ illness.

