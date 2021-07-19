Mid-Michigan family looking for justice

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Some relief for a Mid-Michigan family after remains found near Clio road in June have been identified as a Flint man who had been missing for over a year.

Craig Myott known as CJ was last seen in May of last year.

CJ’s sister Jessica Myott says even though the nightmare is over, the family is still asking for justice.

“I feel that, you know we’re on the right path and I’m just going to do what I need to do to ensure that the correct justice is getting served,” she said.

It’s a moment CJ Myott’s family had hoped for and yet feared for more than a year that they would finally learn what happened to CJ.

They now know and four people are facing charges in connection with CJ’s death.

“These people that took him from us were his friends, they didn’t only rob us, they robbed themselves of a loyal friend and they know this,” said Jessica.

Now that CJ has been found and those allegedly responsible for his death are behind bars Jessica says the family can finally start to grieve CJ’s death.

“He was loved because he deserved it. He was a loyal person there wasn’t nothing he wouldn’t do for someone that he cared about.”

Jessica says now she plans to honor and to fight for justice for CJ with a peaceful protest in hopes to end violence.

“We are going to be urging the judges to do the right thing, we don’t want a slap on the wrist. I would, I would like to invite everybody that has lost a loved one to gun violence in the city to join. This is your chance to be heard, this is your chance to make a difference.”

They plan to hold the protest in September.

