Police identify men found dead after Arenac County standoff as community remains shaken

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The community remains in shock after two people died in what investigators are calling a case of domestic violence in Whites Beach.

Police have been handling more domestic violence problems during the pandemic. The Arenac County undersheriff said that many times when people are steered to resources to help them when in an abusive relationship, they don’t always utilize them.

“Our community is just grief-stricken with this incident. Many people knew the parties involved,” said Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre.

That incident ended Thursday in a home in the White’s Beach neighborhood northeast of Pinconning. When police were able to get into the home, they found 38-year-old Joshua Smith dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe Smith shot and killed 45-year-old Allan Kiczenski.

A woman the two Pinconning men knew was able to escape with a child as the violence erupted.

“We have seen a drastic uptick in violence, even this morning after this incident, we had several violent incidents over the weekend, the pandemic seems to have brought some bad habits, both with alcohol and drug abuse,” McIntyre said.

He said Smith led police on a chase Tuesday night. Smith escaped into woods, but not before an Arenac County deputy’s car was damaged.

Police were then called to the Whites Beach home Thursday morning, where the domestic situation unfolded. While not discussing this specific case, McIntyre said his department helps people who believe they are in an abusive relationship.

“We try to push them towards those resources but unfortunately, they are resistant,” he said. “There are multiple financial reasons, as well as kids in common, that sort of thing that make it hard for people to leave domestic violence situations.”

In this situation, families are left heartbroken and a community is left shaken.

“Those are things that normally don’t happen in Arenac County and you know it shook people around here, including our deputies,” McIntyre said.

During the 12-hour standoff, police are thankful there were no other injuries.

Resources are available for anyone who is dealing with domestic violence. Click here for the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-299-SAFE.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.