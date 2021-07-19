Advertisement

Police identify men found dead after Arenac County standoff as community remains shaken

Suspect, victim from Thursday’s incident are identified
By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The community remains in shock after two people died in what investigators are calling a case of domestic violence in Whites Beach.

Police have been handling more domestic violence problems during the pandemic. The Arenac County undersheriff said that many times when people are steered to resources to help them when in an abusive relationship, they don’t always utilize them.

“Our community is just grief-stricken with this incident. Many people knew the parties involved,” said Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre.

That incident ended Thursday in a home in the White’s Beach neighborhood northeast of Pinconning. When police were able to get into the home, they found 38-year-old Joshua Smith dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe Smith shot and killed 45-year-old Allan Kiczenski.

A woman the two Pinconning men knew was able to escape with a child as the violence erupted.

“We have seen a drastic uptick in violence, even this morning after this incident, we had several violent incidents over the weekend, the pandemic seems to have brought some bad habits, both with alcohol and drug abuse,” McIntyre said.

He said Smith led police on a chase Tuesday night. Smith escaped into woods, but not before an Arenac County deputy’s car was damaged.

Police were then called to the Whites Beach home Thursday morning, where the domestic situation unfolded. While not discussing this specific case, McIntyre said his department helps people who believe they are in an abusive relationship.

“We try to push them towards those resources but unfortunately, they are resistant,” he said. “There are multiple financial reasons, as well as kids in common, that sort of thing that make it hard for people to leave domestic violence situations.”

In this situation, families are left heartbroken and a community is left shaken.

“Those are things that normally don’t happen in Arenac County and you know it shook people around here, including our deputies,” McIntyre said.

During the 12-hour standoff, police are thankful there were no other injuries.

Resources are available for anyone who is dealing with domestic violence. Click here for the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-299-SAFE.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Faster Horses returns
3 dead near Michigan country music festival were school pals

Latest News

Arenac County Sheriff's Office
Arenac County in shock days after police find men dead following standoff
Flushing native Ellen Tomek calls her third Olympic Games bittersweet.
Flushing native Ellen Tomek calls her third Olympic Games bittersweet
If you’re going on vacation soon and need to find a place to watch your pet you may need to...
Kennels in high demand as pandemic eases
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Flint pediatrician recommends COVID-19 vaccine for children before school
Flint pediatrician encourages students to get COVID-19 vaccine before classes resume