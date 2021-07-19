Advertisement

Police chase in Michigan ends with suspect killed in Ohio

Investigators say an armed man was killed during a confrontation with officers.
Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting(WALB)
By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJRT) - (7/19/21) - Police said a chase in Michigan ended in Ohio with the driver being shot and killed.

They said it started early Monday morning in Monroe when a man refused to pull over.

Police said the driver later crashed into a telephone pole in Toledo and ran off.

The man was reportedly holding a gun to his head as officers tried to negotiate with him.

We’re waiting on details but we know during the confrontation, the man was shot and killed.

Count on us to update you as more information is released.

Most Read

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

A Saginaw County woman won the top prize of $4 million from this Michigan Lottery instant game...
Saginaw County woman wins $4 million prize from Michigan Lottery instant game
David Ploof - Courtesy of Flint Township Police
Flint Township police search for elderly man with dementia
Some relief for a Mid-Michigan family after remains found near Clio road in June have been...
Mid-Michigan family looking for justice
The Myott family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still looking for justice.
Mid-Michigan family looking for justice