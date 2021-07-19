Police chase in Michigan ends with suspect killed in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJRT) - (7/19/21) - Police said a chase in Michigan ended in Ohio with the driver being shot and killed.

They said it started early Monday morning in Monroe when a man refused to pull over.

Police said the driver later crashed into a telephone pole in Toledo and ran off.

The man was reportedly holding a gun to his head as officers tried to negotiate with him.

We’re waiting on details but we know during the confrontation, the man was shot and killed.

Count on us to update you as more information is released.