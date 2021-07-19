Police: Saginaw 4-year-old may have been shot by family member accidentally

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a 4-year-old boy from Saginaw may have been shot by a family member accidentally on Friday.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hampshire Street. An ambulance rushed the boy to an area hospital and he later was transferred to another hospital, where he remained in critical but stable condition on Monday.

The Saginaw Police Department says its investigation so far indicates a family member, who was not identified, may be responsible for the shooting. The incident appears accidental, but investigators continue interviewing witnesses and gathering information.

