Advertisement

Police: Saginaw 4-year-old may have been shot by family member accidentally

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a 4-year-old boy from Saginaw may have been shot by a family member accidentally on Friday.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hampshire Street. An ambulance rushed the boy to an area hospital and he later was transferred to another hospital, where he remained in critical but stable condition on Monday.

The Saginaw Police Department says its investigation so far indicates a family member, who was not identified, may be responsible for the shooting. The incident appears accidental, but investigators continue interviewing witnesses and gathering information.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Faster Horses returns
3 dead near Michigan country music festival were school pals

Latest News

Prosecutor: Missing man killed by fellow gang members
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic...
Final Michigan government agency released from financial receivership
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Phoenix Community Farm is located in Midland and it helps end food insecurity in the area.
Phoenix Community Farm works to end food insecurity in Midland