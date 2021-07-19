Prosecutor: Missing Flint man killed by fellow gang members

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/19/2021) - Family reported Craig ‘CJ’ Myott missing in May 2020. It turns out just days before police took that report, the 25-year-old’s fellow gang members had murdered him.

Myott’s remains wouldn’t be found until 13 months later.

At that time, four people were already in custody for Myott’s death. Court records show 3 of the 4 were charged in April. The 4th faced a judge two weeks before police found Myott’s remains in a wooded area of Genesee County.

On June 28 2021, Flint and Mt. Morris Township Police found his remains under a tarp off Clio Road and Stewart Avenue.

Flint’s Police Chief Terence Green said a tip led them there.

“It’s a very, very isolated area where his body was covered, where the remains were recovered from. So probably little to no traffic - foot traffic - or definitely no vehicle traffic in that area,” Green explained.

The Chief believes the 25-year-old’s body had been there since he was killed in May 2020. Their investigation reveals Myott was shot or bludgeoned to death in a Flint home before his body was taken to that area.

Locating his body was the last puzzle piece in his year-long missing person case.

But the Genesee County Prosecutor said he didn’t need that evidence to prove Cody Rolland, Devin Sayles, Madison Merrill and Selena Johnson allegedly killed Myott.

“We think that this was an internal gang dispute,” David Leyton explained. “We think that Mr. Myott was a member of the gang and he did something that other gang members thought he shouldn’t have done and they put out what’s called the green light on him, if you will.”

That, Leyton said, is the okay from fellow gang members to kill one of their own.

He and Chief Green credit the hard work of Flint’s Sgt. Brian Murphree and Mt. Morris Township’s Sgt. Laurie Salem for solving this “very difficult investigation.”

With little evidence, he said it took true detective work to solve the case.

“Every anonymous tip that came in had to be followed up on and it was hundreds,” the Chief shared. “Month after month, they never gave up and they wanted to get this family some justice and justice for CJ.”

There is some resolution for Myott’s family following the identification of his remains.

Myott’s sister Jessica said that although the nightmare is over, her family plans to fight for justice by holding a peaceful protest for her brother in hopes to end violence.

“We are going to be urging the judges to do the right thing. We don’t want a slap on the wrist. I would, I would like to invite everybody that has lost a loved one to gun violence in the city to join. This is your chance to be heard, this is your chance to make a difference,” she said.

The family plans to hold the protest in September.

