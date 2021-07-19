Advertisement

Remmie can help to monitor your child’s health

Healthsource WJRT
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 19, 2021
Between sore throats, ear infections, fevers, and coughs, kids get sick a lot. On average, babies, toddlers, and preschoolers could get as many as eight colds a year. But now a new device is making it easier for parents to track their child’s health.

Dealing with a sick child can be difficult for any parent.

“If you had to bring them to the doctor in the middle of the night, it was a hassle,” explained Nan Nan Zhang, Principal of Little Scholars International Preschool.

“He had about four times of suspected ear infections, so we took him in for a lot of doctor’s visits. It was just a nightmare to go through the first couple of years of preschool,” said Jane Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder of Remmie Health.

That’s why mom and biomedical engineer Jane Zhang created Remmie Health. With a FDA-listed ear, nose, and throat at-home monitor, users can check, monitor, and track their child’s symptoms. Then through the app, they can connect using zoom with their primary care pediatrician or a 24-7 urgent care doctor.

“We’re following doctors’ instructions. We’re not asking users to do their own diagnosis,” continued Zhang.

Remmie has saved parent and school principal Nan Nan from making unnecessary doctor’s visits.

“Remmie helps us save a lot of time. It’s very convenient,” stated Nan Nan.

Jane says it allows parents to better help doctors.

“Make sure those calls are more effective with the physicians so doctors are able to provide more accurate diagnosis,” shared Zhang.

And help their child.

Remmie monitor and app can be used to observe symptoms for common illnesses such as ear infection, common cold, flu, strep throat, and pink eye. For more information about the device visit remmiehealth.com.

