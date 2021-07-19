Saginaw County woman wins $4 million prize from Michigan Lottery instant game

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County woman plans to buy a new home and make large investments after winning a $4 million prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The 62-year-old won the top prize in the $200,000,000 Riches instant game with a ticket purchased at Singh’s Market on Shattuck Road in Saginaw.

“I love playing the $30 games,” said the lucky player. “I purchased my ticket, scratched the barcode, and scanned it. A message came up to file a claim, so I scanned it a second and third time and got the same message.”

She went out to her car and scratched off more of the ticket.

“I revealed the ‘CASH’ symbol and knew I won big,” the luck winner said. “I slowly scratched the amount and when I revealed the ‘4’ and then the ‘M’ I couldn’t help but holler.”

She recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her prize. She decided to receive the money as a lump sum payment of $2.5 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

Players have won $60 million from the $200,000,000 Riches game since March. More than $171 million worth of prizes remain, including two top prizes worth $4 million and 33 prizes worth $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.