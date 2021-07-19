Smokey Skies Monday Afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the west, we’ll have another hot and sunny afternoon! It’ll still be a bit hazy with a NW wind helping to bring in some Canadian wildfire smoke in the higher levels of the atmosphere. A little muggy as well today and tomorrow. Our highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s!

Tonight we don’t cool off much, only dropping to the mid 60s. Winds will be light and variable with mainly clear skies.

Although we’ll start tomorrow with bright sunshine, a cold front moving in from the north will bring in more clouds and scattered showers and storms. Highs Tuesday will reach the low to mid 80s with a W wind at 5-10mph.

Wednesday will be cooler with less humidity! Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

