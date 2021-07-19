Advertisement

Smokey Skies Monday Afternoon

Very warm day
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the west, we’ll have another hot and sunny afternoon! It’ll still be a bit hazy with a NW wind helping to bring in some Canadian wildfire smoke in the higher levels of the atmosphere. A little muggy as well today and tomorrow. Our highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s!

Tonight we don’t cool off much, only dropping to the mid 60s. Winds will be light and variable with mainly clear skies.

Although we’ll start tomorrow with bright sunshine, a cold front moving in from the north will bring in more clouds and scattered showers and storms. Highs Tuesday will reach the low to mid 80s with a W wind at 5-10mph.

Wednesday will be cooler with less humidity! Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
The Myott family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still looking for justice.
Mid-Michigan family looking for justice

Latest News

Smokey skies
Warm & Hazy Monday
WJRT July 19th, 2021 Morning Weather
Sunny & hot today
WJRT July 19th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT July 19th, 2021 Morning Weather
Next chance of rain will be late Tuesday afternoon
Kevin’s Weather Forecast