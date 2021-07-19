Advertisement

Some DNR customer service centers to reopen to public

Michigan Department of Natural Resources centennial logo on blurred trees background.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources centennial logo on blurred trees background.(WLUC/Michigan DNR)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -(07/18/21)- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is resuming some regular operations that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting this week, some customer service centers and field offices will be open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Labor Day. The DNR says staff in these offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits. They also answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics. All customer service centers, field offices and other destinations are expected to return to their pre-pandemic office hours by Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 881 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths over three days

Latest News

Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Police: Bomb threat closes Mackinac Bridge for 3 hours
Jutanugarn sisters win dow
Jutanugarn sisters win dow
A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
Volunteers work to prevent blight and illegal dumping issues from happening throughout the city...
Genesee County Land Bank groups add measures to help prevent illegal dumping