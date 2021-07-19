Upper Peninsula sheriff in critical condition after weekend home accident

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - Neighbors performed live-saving measures on a Michigan sheriff who was injured at his Upper Peninsula home over the weekend.

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean remains in critical condition at UP Health System in Marquette, where he was airlifted Saturday evening.

McLean’s office says he suffered significant injuries during an accident Saturday night. Neighbors helped him before an emergency crew arrived. Investigators have not said how McLean was injured.

McLean was elected in 1996 and has been reelected every four years.

