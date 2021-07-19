Advertisement

Upper Peninsula sheriff in critical condition after weekend home accident

Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - Neighbors performed live-saving measures on a Michigan sheriff who was injured at his Upper Peninsula home over the weekend.

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean remains in critical condition at UP Health System in Marquette, where he was airlifted Saturday evening.

McLean’s office says he suffered significant injuries during an accident Saturday night. Neighbors helped him before an emergency crew arrived. Investigators have not said how McLean was injured.

McLean was elected in 1996 and has been reelected every four years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits atop the train tracks near a Flint railroad crossing
Multiple cars removed from Flint railroad crossing after ignoring construction zone, driving down tracks
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.
Carbon Monoxide
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
The Myott family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still looking for justice.
Mid-Michigan family looking for justice

Latest News

Michigan gas prices hit new 2021 high after nine cent increase
Police found two cars stranded on the railroad tracks near Lapeer Road in Flint.
Cars drive around barricades at Lapeer Road railroad crossing
David Ploof
Flint Township police looking for missing 78-year-old man
Camping
Family and friends identify men who died at Faster Horses Festival