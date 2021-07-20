Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A Columbiaville woman is accused of causing a hit-and-run crash that left a man and two dogs dead outside Lapeer on Tuesday morning.

Police and emergency crews responded to Hunters Creek Road west of Five Lakes Road in Lapeer Township around 7:20 a.m. after passersby found a 59-year-old man from Metamora and his dogs lying alongside the road.

An ambulance rushed the man to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. The man’s poodle mix and pit bull mix were pronounced dead at the scene and turned over to Lapeer County Animal Control.

Police say evidence at the scene showed the man and his dogs got hit by a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu driving east on Hunters Creek Road. Around 7:25 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call about a vehicle matching the description driving erratically south on Rochester Road.

Oakland County deputies stopped the car in the village of Leonard and arrested a 28-year-old woman from Columbiaville, who was driving alone. Police say she is a person of interest in the deadly hit-and-run from Lapeer Township.

The woman remained in the Lapeer County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, but no charges were announced against her while Lapeer Township police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office continue investigating. They expect to send reports to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office soon, which will decide whether the woman faces any charges.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash should call Lapeer Township Police Chief Bill Stokes at 810-664-3700 or Lapeer County Sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-245-1381.

