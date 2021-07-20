Court papers indicate Ex-Animal Control director accused of stealing $36,000

SAGINAW COUNTY. Mich. (WJRT) - The former director of Saginaw County’s animal control center is back in court tomorrow.

But today, ABC12 News has obtained a court affidavit that spells out how investigators believe she embezzled some of the money from the center.

Court papers indicate the Michigan State Police investigator believed at least $36,000 was stolen.

Our stories on Lisa Stoffel’s criminal past and fake academic credentials helped begin the probe.

The affidavit for a search warrant spells how the Michigan State Police conducted its investigation of Stoffel, which began in 2018.

A detective was told by Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman that about $36,000 was missing form the bank account of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.

The investigation shows Stoffel was using a Square device portable reader to conduct business, which included accepting payments for the Furball 2018 fundraising event and a Rabies Vaccination Clinic.

Charges made through that Square account contained 55 transactions during 2018. The transactions were made from various Visa, Mastercard and American Express credit card accounts.

The investigation showed these transactions were not used for their intended purposes, making each account holder a victim. The court papers indicate this money ended up in Stoffel’s personal account.

The court papers show at least 28 banks from across the country had to be contacted by state police investigators and the prosecutor’s office.

Stoffel was arraigned last month in Saginaw County District Court on one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000.

I could not reach Stoffel’s attorney for comment.

Her next court date is set for tomorrow afternoon.

