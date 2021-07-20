Advertisement

Credit card skimmer found on Gladwin County gas pump

Internal skimmer (Source: Marshall Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan gasoline regulators found a credit card skimmer on a Gladwin County gas pump during a routine inspection.

Customers of the Cimaron convenience store at 796 E. M-30 in Gladwin should watch their bank accounts for suspicious activity. Scammers can place skimmers on pumps, which are nearly impossible to see from outside, and make copies of consumers credit card information.

“Bottom line, this is theft. The criminals are stealing someone’s personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump,” said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell.

Scammers can extract information from skimmers via Bluetooth technology without removing the device.

“The station owner had security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape,” said Lab Division Director Craig VanBuren. “Unfortunately, the thieves sliced through it, likely with some type of thin razor blade making it very difficult to see the cut.”

The Gladwin Police Department and FBI are working to identify who put the skimmer on the gas pump. Anyone who believes identity thieves stole their information should contact their banking institution immediately.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development weights and measures employees look for skimmers whenever they inspect gas pumps.

