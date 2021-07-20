Flint man convicted of 2018 murder outside Club 69

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 35-year-old will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing a Flint man outside Club 69 in Flint nearly three years ago.

A Genesee County jury found Keith Devon Turner guilty of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and five weapons charges related to the Nov. 23, 2018, death of 33-year-old Anthony “Twan” Watson.

Investigators say Watson was attempting to break up a fight at Club 69 near the intersection of Saginaw and 10th streets around 2:40 a.m. Turner opened fire on Watson just after he got into his vehicle, leaving Watson with five gunshot wounds.

Police found Watson dead after he crashed a few blocks away at Saginaw and Union streets while attempting to drive himself to Hurley Medical Center.

“The violence on our streets is devastating to our community,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “It has become almost second nature for some individuals to resort to violence including murder to settle disputes.”

Turner faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole on Sept. 14.

Leyton said the case against Turner was difficult to build because witnesses faced intimidation and were scared for their lives to come forward that would help investigators.

“We had that going on in this case and it has a very chilling effect on our efforts to seek justice for the victim, his loved ones and the greater community,” he said. “Thankfully, we were able to make our case and the jury rendered a just verdict.”

