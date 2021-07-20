Four Lakes Task Force announces inability to take immediate action for uncontrolled growing vegetation

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/19/2021) - First, floods washed away four lakes in Midland and Gladwin counties.

Now, what’s left is becoming a home for unwanted plants and bugs.

Residents of the former lakefront property are facing another headache and expense this summer after the nonprofit organization in charge of maintaining the lakes says they can’t afford to help right now.

One Mid-Michigan man with Muscular Dystrophy says if they can’t do anything, then nobody will.

Brent Wilson’s family has owned a cabin on Secord Lake in Gladwin County since 1989. During most summers, his family would go there every weekend to have dinner and relax on their deck, but that’s not happening this summer.

“There’s not much going on here. I mean we can come out and look at the weedy kind of soupy, nasty mess, and I guess we can sit there and do that and kind of smell the smells and deal with the flies and the bugs and all of that,” Wilson said.

The problem is resulting from the failure of the Edenville and Sandord dams. One that brought in heavy rainfall and rising floodwaters, and more than a year later, all vegetation is growing out of control all along the shorelines.

“I just don’t want to see it overgrow to a point where when the water returns, it’s such a nuisance that it then cannot be controlled,” Wilson said.

Since Wilson has Muscular Dystrophy, there’s very little he can do about it on his own.

“Some people do maintain it on their own, but as you can see, a lot of people don’t. There’s people like me who might be older or potentially I’m a disable person. I can’t get down there and maintain it myself, so then of course, I would have to incur additional costs of a lawncare company to to then of course maintain it,” Wilson said.

There is one nonprofit organization that can though. The Four Lakes Task Force looks over Secord, Smallwood, Wixom, and Sanford Lakes, making sure lake levels are sustainable, dams are repaired, and restoration is happening.

Where it stands now, they’re acknowledging the bottomland vegetation growth is a problem, but there’s not enough time or hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to take care of it this year.

“I want to see the Four Lakes Task Force take Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake more seriously. We feel like an afterthought, and I know they’re doing some of the best that they can do, but we up here, we just feel like we’re not being well-represented necessarily all the time,” Wilson said.

ABC12 reached out to the Four Lakes Task Force for comment, but they did not immediately respond to our messages.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.