Genesee County confirms its first known cases of COVID-19 delta variant

Moderna vaccine is most effective against this strain, followed by Pfizer
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department is confirming its first two known cases of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Two adult males who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6 and 8 were diagnosed with the variant after further testing. The health department has completed case investigations and contract tracing for both men.

The delta variant, which now is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., originated in India. Michigan has reported a total of 67 cases of the delta variant, which is more contagious and spreads faster than the original coronavirus strain from last year.

The health department says current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the delta variant. The Moderna vaccine is 94% effective against the delta variant while the Pfizer vaccine is 64% to 88% effective. Studies continue on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

However, unvaccinated people who already had the illness may be susceptible to getting it a second time from the delta strain.

The health department says basic protocols to prevent spreading COVID-19 should continue to limit spread of the delta variant. Those include wearing a face covering indoors while close to other people, practicing social distancing and remaining outdoors with other people whenever possible.

