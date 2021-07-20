JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Warm, hazy, and slightly humid conditions held across Mid-Michigan Monday. Temperatures cruised through the 80s for the afternoon, with the entire area topping out above our average of 82-degrees. Temperatures overnight will hold at above average levels as well. Readings early Tuesday morning will range from the lower, to middle 60s. Our average now is right at the 60-degree mark. Partly cloudy to fair skies will likely hold across the region.

Hazy sunshine early Tuesday will give way to more clouds for the afternoon as a cool front drops in on us from the north. Some fast-moving showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A brief, heavy downpour will be possible in a few spots. Other spots might not see any rainfall at all. Before any showers develop, temperatures Tuesday afternoon will once again move easily into the 80s.

Behind Tuesday’s front, we will get back into a pleasant setting for the midweek period. As a new airmass moves in overhead, we might even see a lot of the haze and smoke get swept off to our south and east. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s with a light, refreshing breeze in from the northeast prevailing. A few showers may return for Thursday as temperatures top out right where they should. Right now, Friday is shaping up pretty well, but we may some rain return for the weekend. We will be following that potential on ABC12 News. - JR