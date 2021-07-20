JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Hazy sunshine early Tuesday gave way to some clouds and some thundershowers for the afternoon. The thundershowers developed as a cool front moved from north, to south through lower Michigan. A few heavy downpours and some gusty winds accompanied the storms in the thumb region. Other parts of Mid-Michigan remained dry through the day. Before the showers developed, temperatures moved easily through the 80s. Overnight, all showers will end, clouds will break up, and temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Wednesday will be a very pleasant day. A good bit of sunshine will combine with light north, to northeasterly breezes to yield high temperatures in the 70s. The humidity won’t be a problem, and even some of the smoke and haze will have been swept out of the area. Thursday will be another comfortable day as highs for the day surround the 80-degree mark. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase. By late Thursday, a fresh batch of showers and thundershowers will be moving in from the northwest.

Some showers will be a good bet for the early parts of our Friday. The pattern may linger a little bit longer across the southern parts of the area. Highs for the day should move into the lower 80s, which is right where we should be this time of the year. More showers and thundershowers look to be a good bet for Saturday too. Highs should move into the lower 80s despite the rain. Sunday should prove to be the “pick-day” of the weekend. We’ll be talking the return of mid-summertime heat on ABC12 News. - JR