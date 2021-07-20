McDonald’s workers in Flint on strike for $15 minimum wage

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Workers from a McDonald’s restaurant in Flint are marking the 12th anniversary of the last national minimum wage hike with a call for it to more than double.

Workers at the McDonald’s at 1500 W. Bristol Road planned to walk out at noon to promote the Fight for $15 and a Union movement. They also are protesting Michigan’s state laws that prevent local communities from enacting higher minimum wage laws.

The strike and rally are being organized by the Fight for $15 and a Union movement, which is pushing for a national minimum wage of $15 an hour. The group also believes McDonald’s workers should be able to form a union to represent their rights in the workplace.

Similar strikes are planned at McDonald’s locations in Detroit and seven other cities across the country. Protests organized by the movement are planned in six other cities.

McDonald’s workers in Flint already have gone on strike three times since January to push for a $15 minimum wage. Two happened at the Clio Road location and the third happened at the Stewart Avenue location near I-475.

McDonald’s announced a minimum wage hike to $15 an hour at its 675 corporate owned stores in May. The company encouraged franchisees, who own and operate 95% of McDonald’s restaurants, to offer the $15 minimum wage as well, but franchisees can set their own wages.

The national minimum wage increased to $7.25 on July 24, 2009. The U.S. House has approved a hike to $15 earlier this year, but the U.S. Senate has not acted on the measure.

The Fight for $15 movement says doubling the minimum wage would benefit 32 million workers across the United States.

