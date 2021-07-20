Meijer expands teacher discount for back to school items

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers across Michigan can apply their 15% back to school discount at Meijer to more items this summer and fall.

Meijer is expanding the discount to include office furniture and children’s apparel teachers use themselves-- a total of 1,500 items at all 257 stores across the Midwest. That includes desks, bookshelves, frames and lamps.

The 15% discount program is a response to teachers spending their own money to stock their classrooms every year. Essentials like notebooks, crayons, paper, pencils and folders also are included in the annual discount program.

Last fall, the discount expanded to include cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, disinfecting sprays, tissues and other products to prevent spreading COVID-19 in their classrooms.

“Teachers proved to be heroes as they adapted lesson plans and extended the classroom into their homes during the pandemic,” said May Graceffa, director of back-to-school merchandising for Meijer. “The upcoming school year may require flexibility, so finding a way to further reduce stress on their pocketbooks as they consider their own homes and families for the first day of classes led us to expand the offerings covered by this year’s discount.”

National students show that teachers spent about $745 on classroom supplies for the 2019-2020 school year, but they only received an average of $212 from their schools’ budgets. Many teachers spent more on supplies and received less from their schools.

Teachers who want to claim the 15% discount need to visit the customer service desk when they arrive at a Meijer store and show a valid school ID. Workers will create a paper coupon for the discount, which teachers can use at checkout.

Teachers can use the discount multiple times for back to school shopping, but they have to obtain a new paper coupon every time they visit a store.

“There is already a lot of excitement for getting back to class, so we want to do our part in helping teachers across the Midwest,” Graceffa said. “Returning to school always holds special meaning, but thanks to local teachers this back-to-school season will represent even more as our communities take another step toward normalcy.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.