Michigan reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths over four days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s COVID-19 activity is remaining steady despite significant increases around the country.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,028 new COVID-19 illnesses from Saturday through Tuesday for a total of 898,626. The daily average of 257 new cases is a decrease of nearly 40 per day since the last update on Friday.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 14 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,862.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased over the weekend about 10,000 tests completed per day. The percentage of positive tests is on the increase over the past four days, settling at 4.11% on Monday. That is the highest percentage since May 24.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by over 17% over the weekend. As of Tuesday, 337 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 50 more than Friday. Of those, 241 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased slightly. As of Tuesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 64 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 24 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are four more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and two more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.613 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 6.115 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.851 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.201 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.944 million people statewide. A total of 53.5% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 62.7% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 33,668 cases and 910 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,112 cases and 609 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,100 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 10,623 cases and 340 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Clare, 2,062 cases and 84 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,926 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 3,251 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 3,063 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 1,812 cases and 70 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,409 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Lapeer, 7,873 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Midland, 6,902 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,482 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 587 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 1,624 cases and 53 deaths, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,741 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 5,755 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Tuscola, 4,904 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.