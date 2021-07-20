Advertisement

Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.(WLUC)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan sheriff seriously injured at his Upper Peninsula home over the weekend has died.

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died Monday night at a hospital in Marquette. Undersheriff Kevin Coppo calls it a “sudden and tragic loss.”

“The sudden and tragic loss of this man who was both a leader and a friend, is hard to process,” Coppo said in a press release. “Our hearts go out to his family during this truly difficult time.”

McLean suffered significant injuries during an accident Saturday night. His office says neighbors helped him before an emergency crew arrived and he was airlifted to UP Health System in Marquette.

No other details about what happened have been released.

McLean worked with the sheriff’s office for 34 years and first was elected in 1996. He recently held the title of longest serving sheriff in the State of Michigan.

