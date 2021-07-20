Mott Foundation pulls funding from Flint schools over new board policy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools are taking a major financial hit after the school board adopted a new policy last month.

The Mott Foundation is pausing all grants to the district. In a letter to the school board president, the Mott Foundation says it reluctantly made the decision because of a June 16 resolution that prohibits Superintendent Anita Steward from talking with community partners alone.

Ridgway White, the C.S. Mott Foundation CEO, has been in talks with Steward and others about a proposed $200 million gift over 10 years to fix years of debt, crumbling buildings and chronic enrollment declines.

However, the Mott Foundation is no longer able to talk with Steward about the proposed gift and various other programs in the district without the school board president or her designee present.

The foundation’s decision means Crim Fitness Foundation programs and YouthQuest afterschool programs won’t happen after Aug. 4 because there’s no funding.

Watch ABC12 News at Eleven for reaction and a full report on how the loss of funding will affect Flint schools.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.