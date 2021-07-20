OHL to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for players, coaches and host families

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hockey fans get excited!

With Canada’s announcement to open the boarder to vaccinated people starting August 8th.

Players in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are able to get back on the ice.

That includes the Flint Firebirds and the Saginaw Spirit hockey teams.

However everyone associated with the teams must be fully vaccinated.

That means the players and their host families.

“Really at the end of the day, it’s immigration that makes this call. And if a players are not vaccinated in the OHL, he’s not going to be able to get across the border,” said Craig Goslin, president of the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Team.

Meredith Hamo has been hosting Flint Firebird players for five years.

“We’ve had a great time in the past, we’ve made some really good relationships with all of these players, we’ve had 9 or 10 players over the last five years and our girls have grown up and have wonderful great big brothers now,” said Hamo.

But Hamo won’t be hosting year because she said her daughters are 7 and 9 years old, and can’t get vaccinated.

Hamo said although she’ll miss the players practicing they’re moves in the house, she won’t be far from the Firebirds lighting the lamp.

“We will still be involved in the Flint Firebirds organization, it depends on how things move forward and when the season starts,” said Hamo.

Goslin said host families deciding not to return because of the vaccine mandate is a concern. Because without host families, players won’t have a place to stay.

