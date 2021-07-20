Advertisement

Smoke moves out late Tuesday

A cold front clears our skies & air.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front dropping south across the state today will bring in some clouds and scattered shower and storm chances. Most will stay dry, but the chance to run into rain is there, especially closer to Lake Huron. A couple of storms could be strong in the thumb region this afternoon with gusty winds and large hail being the main threats. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with a W to NW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

Tonight winds shift to the N at 10mph, helping to bring in cooler and less humid air. High pressure to the north clears our skies as well. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll see plenty of sun, be less muggy, and be a little chilly – highs will only be in the low to mid 70s!

Thursday’s highs are back near 80 with rain chances later in the day.

