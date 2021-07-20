Swartz Creek dealing with repeated messes at Elms Park

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Clean up crews have been working overtime at Elms Park in Swartz Creek after city officials say they walk into a big mess every Monday morning.

Parks and recreation board members are working on a solution to the problem.

“We are seeing more residents and visitors partake in park amenities, so with a larger volume comes more trash,” said Samantha Fountain, who sits on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board.

Water bottles, fast food wrappers and other trash scattered across Elms Park is becoming a common sight after most weekends.

“It’s just an increase in trash around the pavilion areas really,” Fountain said. “We are assuming it’s someone else coming in after the reservation has left and isn’t cleaning up after themselves.”

She said the parks board is trying to figure out how to stop the mess from continuing.

“We don’t know who is creating the extra trash. We don’t think it’s the people reserving the pavilions,” Fountain said. “But we are considering adapting a model similar to Genesee County Parks -- how they close the park down at a certain time of night and then increasing police patrols and possibly putting up gates.”

Swartz Creek officials also are encouraging those who use the park to help out if they can and if they see trash out to throw it away in one of the provided trash cans at the park. Residents can report other issues to the city of Swartz Creek by using the city’s app “See, Click, Fix.”

