Two sailors rescued from Saginaw Bay during thunderstorm

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two sailors from Rochester Hills are back on dry land after their catamaran tipped over ahead of a severe thunderstorm on Saginaw Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported the boat tipped over around 3 p.m. about 250 yards south of Sand Point offshore from Caseville Township as a line of thunderstorms approached the area.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded with a trailered boat while the Caseville Fire Department brought a Zodiac watercraft. They found a 38-year-old man from Rochester Hills and a 15-year-old girl trying to flip the catamaran back on its hull.

Strong winds from the thunderstorm pushed the catamaran quickly offshore. The victims were about a mile from North Island in Wild Fowl Bay by 3:45 p.m. when a sheriff’s office boat reached them and brought them aboard.

Both victims declined medical attention from an ambulance waiting on shore. The catamaran was left adrift on Saginaw Bay awaiting a salvage company, which planned to tow it back to shore later Tuesday.

