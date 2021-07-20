Advertisement

Two sailors rescued from Saginaw Bay during thunderstorm

The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two sailors from Rochester Hills are back on dry land after their catamaran tipped over ahead of a severe thunderstorm on Saginaw Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported the boat tipped over around 3 p.m. about 250 yards south of Sand Point offshore from Caseville Township as a line of thunderstorms approached the area.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded with a trailered boat while the Caseville Fire Department brought a Zodiac watercraft. They found a 38-year-old man from Rochester Hills and a 15-year-old girl trying to flip the catamaran back on its hull.

Strong winds from the thunderstorm pushed the catamaran quickly offshore. The victims were about a mile from North Island in Wild Fowl Bay by 3:45 p.m. when a sheriff’s office boat reached them and brought them aboard.

Both victims declined medical attention from an ambulance waiting on shore. The catamaran was left adrift on Saginaw Bay awaiting a salvage company, which planned to tow it back to shore later Tuesday.

