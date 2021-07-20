Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds
Flint family mourning after 4-year-old drowns during birthday party
Even before police found his body, the Prosecutor charged Cody Rolland, Devin Sayles, Madison...
Prosecutor: Missing Flint man killed by fellow gang members
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.
Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75
Faster Horses returns
3 dead near Michigan country music festival were school pals
Flint Police Department
Prosecutor says second generation of gangs plaguing Flint area

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought
Teachers across the Midwest are getting additional discounts as they tackle back-to-school...
Meijer expands teacher discount for back to school items
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.
CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits