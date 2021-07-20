Advertisement

The Vehicle City Gridiron Classic returns to Atwood Stadium

After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, the kick-off to the high school football season is back at Atwood Stadium
By Brandon Green
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a year of waiting the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic is making it’s way back to Atwood Stadium to kick-off the 2021 high school football season.

Here at the match-ups:

Thursday, Aug. 26

  • 4 p.m. – Goodrich vs. Frankenmuth
  • 7:30 p.m. – Powers  vs. Flushing

Friday, Aug. 27

  • 4 p.m. – Grand Blanc vs. East Lansing
  • 7:30 p.m. – Linden vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Preparatory

