The Vehicle City Gridiron Classic returns to Atwood Stadium
After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, the kick-off to the high school football season is back at Atwood Stadium
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a year of waiting the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic is making it’s way back to Atwood Stadium to kick-off the 2021 high school football season.
Here at the match-ups:
Thursday, Aug. 26
- 4 p.m. – Goodrich vs. Frankenmuth
- 7:30 p.m. – Powers vs. Flushing
Friday, Aug. 27
- 4 p.m. – Grand Blanc vs. East Lansing
- 7:30 p.m. – Linden vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Preparatory
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.