The Vehicle City Gridiron Classic returns to Atwood Stadium

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a year of waiting the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic is making it’s way back to Atwood Stadium to kick-off the 2021 high school football season.

Here at the match-ups:

Thursday, Aug. 26

4 p.m. – Goodrich vs. Frankenmuth

7:30 p.m. – Powers vs. Flushing

Friday, Aug. 27

4 p.m. – Grand Blanc vs. East Lansing

7:30 p.m. – Linden vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Preparatory

