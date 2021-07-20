Advertisement

‘White Boy Rick’ movie’s inspiration sues Detroit police for $100M

Richard Wershe Jr. claims his legal trouble in the 1980s stemmed from trying to please police and federal agents
Jul. 20, 2021
DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million, claiming he was coerced into assisting police as a teenager.

Richard Wershe Jr. served nearly 30 years in a Michigan prison on a cocaine charge before his release in 2017, followed by a few more years in a Florida prison for an unrelated car theft conviction.

His lawsuit in federal court in Detroit alleges that his troubles in the 1980s were related to the pressures of pleasing local police and federal agents. There was no immediate comment from Detroit police on the lawsuit.

“White Boy Rick” was a nickname in Wershe’s younger days. His story was the basis of the 2018 film starring Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt.

