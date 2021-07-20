Whitmer raises $8.5M for re-election campaign in 7 months
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election campaign has raised $8.5 million this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.
The Democrat has collected more than $14 million this cycle, already surpassing the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run and with 15 1/2 months left until Election Day.
Her committee has more than $10 million on hand, well above what her predecessor, Rick Snyder, had entering 2014 when he won re-election.
Seven Republicans have formed gubernatorial committees. They include:
- Garrett Soldano of Kalamazoo, who is an outspoken critic of Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores, who helps to host the conservative “America’s Voice Live” show online.
Ex-Detroit chief James Craig is expected to enter the race soon.
