Wildfire burns 6 acres at Pictured Rocks, state forest

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a wildfire burned about 6 acres of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and adjacent state forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel from Station Marquette reported the fire around 3 p.m. Monday near the Twelvemile Beach campground at Pictured Rocks. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Burt Township firefighters and Pictured Rocks park rangers extinguished the fire.

Fire crews planned to remain on the scene Tuesday dousing hot spots. Park rangers say large amounts of smoke may linger for the next few days in the area.

“Thank you to all our agency partners who reported and helped us keep this fire under control,” says Chief Ranger Joseph Hughes. “I would like to remind drivers and visitors to slow down and use caution in the area.”

The investigation into how the fire started is continuing.

