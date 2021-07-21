1 dead, 1 airlifted after out-of-state residents crash in Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men from out of state crashed late Tuesday, killing one and leaving the other with life-threatening injuries.

The men were driving north on M-53 near Rapson Road in Huron County’s Colfax Township around 11 p.m. when they lost control and overturned several times, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

A 22-year-old man was thrown out of the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. A 23-year-old man was rushed to McLaren Thumb Region hospital in Bad Axe and later airlifted to a larger trauma center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say both men live outside Michigan and were visiting the Port Austin area this week. The sheriff’s office is not sure which of the men was driving, but police believe excessive speed and alcohol consumption contributed to the crash.

Police did not identify the men Wednesday morning because they still were working to notify relatives. The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the crash.

